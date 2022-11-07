trending:

Furniture store owner takes home $75 million on World Series bets

by Mike Smith and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/07/22 6:43 AM ET
HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Jim McIngvale throws out the first pitch prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The Houston Astros World Series win was a great accomplishment for the team and the city, but for Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, it was especially rewarding.

According to Forbes, McIngvale put down $10 million in bets on the Astros to win the World Series. Not long after, the Astros won the series, and McIngvale won $75 million.

With the Astros winning their second World Series, McIngvale took to Twitter to show off the suitcase of money he made on the gamble. He also took time to thank the city of Houston, the Astros, his wife Linda, and everyone else for supporting the team through the series.

“This last week has been especially… beyond words,” McIngvale said in a tweet. “An incident that was just me trying to defend my city, and our team galvanized the city. It’s beyond words my gratitude for all of you always having my back. What can I say?”

He also had the honor of throwing out the first pitch before Game 6 started, which he also tweeted out.

The bet included $30 million from Caesars Sportsbook alone, which was the biggest payout in U.S. sports betting history, according to the company.

