trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

How to get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme on Election Day

by Sophie Brams and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/08/22 6:42 AM ET
by Sophie Brams and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/08/22 6:42 AM ET
(Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Exercising your civic duty just got a little bit sweeter!

Krispy Kreme is offering customers an incentive to head to the polls by giving away a free Original Glazed doughnut to voters on November 8.

Stop by any participating U.S. location on your way to or from the polls to take advantage of the deal. You do not need to show proof that you voted.

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release“So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

The offer is available in-store or in the drive-thru and is limited to one per guest.

Krispy Kreme has been known to give away doughnuts for free before. Recent giveaways have included free Glazed doughnuts for those that donated blood or received their COVID vaccine. In March, Krispy Kreme gave select customers free green Original Glazed doughnuts.

You may want to think twice about bringing doughnuts to share with your fellow voters, though. In some states, it’s illegal to give out food or water at polling places.

Tags 2022 midterms Election Day Krispy Kreme

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  2. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  3. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  4. Chatter grows over potential Rick ...
  5. Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how ...
  6. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  7. Manchin’s call for Social Security, ...
  8. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  9. Pelosi says retirement decision ...
  10. Not sure how to play ...
  11. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  12. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  13. Jackson issues first Supreme Court ...
  14. Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the ...
  15. Can you increase your odds of winning ...
  16. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  17. Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots
  18. Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicts GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video