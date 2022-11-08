Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare’

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) tore into reporters after a question from a journalist who asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024.

Lake has been speculated to be a potential vice presidential running mate to former President Trump if he runs again in 2024.

When a reporter with CBS News asked Lake about the prospect Tuesday, she attacked the media writ large.

“Are you new covering this race? Because we have talked about this before. I’ve answered this question. I am going to not only be the governor of Arizona for four years, I’m going to do two terms,” she said, pointing her finger at the gaggle of cameras and microphones in front of her.

“I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again, so get ready. It’s gonna be a fun eight years; I can’t wait to be working with you.”

Lake, a former news anchor, has made attacking the mainstream media a staple of her messaging as she runs for Arizona’s top executive office.

Trump has also made attacking the media a hallmark of his time as a politician, often calling outlets like CNN “fake news” or labeling the larger industry the “lamestream media.”

On Tuesday, she shared on Twitter a campaign ad showing her taking a sledge hammer to a bank of televisions playing the news and and vowing to hold “corporate media” accountable for what she says is “fearmongering.”