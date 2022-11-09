Megyn Kelly: ‘Better for GOP not to be in control’ of Congress ahead of 2024

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly is arguing Republicans will be in a better position to take the White House if they do not win control of Congress following the 2022 midterm elections.

“The more they control, the more they’re going to get blamed,” Kelly said of Republicans during an appearance Wednesday on The Daily Wire’s election coverage.

“The more they control, the more the Democrats have their foil to say, ‘We were going to do all these amazing things for you, except for that evil Mitch McConnell, you know, and that evil Kevin McCarthy.’ … Right now, I’m feeling good, because I think we’re getting divided government. I don’t really care that much about whether the Republicans control both houses of Congress.”

The outcomes in several races dictating control of the House and Senate remained unclear on Wednesday. There is still a possibility that the GOP could secure the majority in both chambers.

But Democrats had exceeded expectations in a number of battleground states. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won his race against Trump-backed Republican candidate Mehmet Oz to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) also won a race that was considered highly competitive.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) notched a double digit win on Tuesday, fueling more speculation overnight about his presidential aspirations in 2024. Meanwhile, former President Trump is expected to announce a run for the White House in 2024 later this month.

Kelly, a former cable news anchor turned podcaster who has emerged as a leading voice among conservatives, said “people got themselves all wound up that it was going to be this tsunami” of Republican backlash to President Biden’s administration.

“And now they’re failing to see that this is a big night,” she said.