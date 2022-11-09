trending:

‘The View’s’ Navarro says DeSantis won against a ‘political corpse’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/09/22 4:31 PM ET
Getty Images
Ana Navarro attends the 2022 King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Ana Navarro, a co-host of ABC’s “The View” and an analyst for CNN, described Democrat Charlie Crist as a “political corpse” on Wednesday.

“Yes, he won bigly, but he won against a corpse, a political corpse,” Navarro said of DeSantis on CNN during its continuing coverage of this week’s midterm elections. “And that’s an insult to corpses. I apologize to cadavers everywhere.”

Navarro was referencing DeSantis’s sweeping victory in Florida, which has been widely seen as a boon to his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions.

Navarro, a former Republican political operative, has been sharply critical of former President Trump and Republicans such as DeSantis during her career as a pundit on television.

Last week, she took a shot at President Biden, saying the administration “sucks at tooting their own horn,” especially when it comes to outreach to Hispanic voters, who broke heavily for DeSantis in his race this week.

