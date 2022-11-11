Jonathan Swan to leave Axios, join The New York Times

Journalist Jonathan Swan has been hired away from Axios by The New York Times.

Swan, known for his dogged reporting on Capitol Hill and in the White House during former President Trump’s administration, has broken a number of major stories on politics and policy in recent years.

Swan’s on-camera interview with Trump became an internet sensation after clips of the journalist looking perplexed went viral on social media. He had pressed Trump on several issues at the time, including COVID-19 numbers.

Swan also published a nine-part enterprise series for Axios in the final days of the Trump administration, and earlier this year, he was given the Aldo Beckman award for “overall excellence in White House coverage” by the White House Correspondents’ Association.

“Axios has been family to me for the past six years,” Swan tweeted on Friday. “It’s been the best place I have ever worked and have bottomless gratitude to Mike, Jim and Roy for giving me so many opportunities. It’s bittersweet for sure- but thrilled to join the NYT next year, a paper I’ve admired forever.”

At the Times, Swan will “start out covering Capitol Hill, where he will focus on the Republican party and its fragile coalition in Congress,” the newspaper said. He begins his new position in January.

Swan is an alumnus of The Hill.