trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Biden: Partnership with Japan, South Korea ‘more important’ in face of North Korea threat

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/13/22 7:54 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/13/22 7:54 AM ET
Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media about the Democrats keeping the Senate before the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden, speaking alongside his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Sunday, said that the countries’ trilateral partnership is more important in the wake of “provocative” behavior from North Korea.

“This partnership is more important than it’s ever been,” Biden said during a meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The U.S. and South Korea held joint air force drills dubbed “Vigilant Storm,” which involved F-35 fighter jets and more than 200 warplanes, that ended earlier this month. North Korea vowed to respond, calling the U.S. the “chief culprit in destroying peace and security.”

North Korea fired a barrage of ballistic missiles in recent weeks, saying they included tests were meant to practice striking South Korean and U.S. air bases, command systems and aircraft.

Biden on Sunday called the behavior “provocative” and stressed the importance of the trilateral alliance in responding.

“Japan and the Republic of Korea are critical allies of the United States,” Biden said.

At the trilateral meeting, both Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol echoed similar sentiments about the North Korean threat.

Kishida called the meeting “extremely timely.”

Yoon said the developments in the peninsula “require the strongest level of our trilateral cooperation.” 

“At a time when South Koreans are grieving in deep sorrow, North Korea continues its provocations,” Yoon said, referencing the crowd crush in Seoul late last month that killed more than 100 people.

Biden and Kishida offered Yoon condolences for the tragedy during the meeting.

Tags Fumio Kishida Japan Joe Biden North Korea South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  2. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  3. Ranking the Democrats who could run ...
  4. GOP candidate who reportedly ...
  5. Five lessons from the midterm exit ...
  6. Fox News faces post-midterm choice ...
  7. Sen. Rick Scott calls 2022 election a ...
  8. Here’s how much increases to the ...
  9. Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it ...
  10. Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has ...
  11. Customs and Border Protection ...
  12. Democrats will keep control of ...
  13. Nevada’s Clark County responds to ...
  14. Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, securing ...
  15. Quit saying Tuesday was good for ...
  16. Sununu says Graham, Scott cost GOP ...
  17. Masters declines to concede in ...
  18. Cruz adds to chorus of GOP voices ...
Load more

Video

See all Video