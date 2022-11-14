Schumer: Average Americans said ‘I’m afraid of this MAGA’

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday said the average American voted against Republicans in the midterm elections because they were “afraid” of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Speaking on CNN, Schumer said the expected “red wave” never materialized on Election Day and instead was a “red mirage.” And he blamed the so-called “MAGA” movement.

“One of the main reasons for sure was that average American folks — even those in the middle, even those who tended to be Republican — said, ‘I’m afraid of this MAGA, they’re trying to ruin our democracy,'” Schumer said. “If you look at the numbers, if you look at the results, House and Senate, the MAGA Republican way didn’t work.”

"It's different this time because they lost."@SenSchumer expresses confidence Dems will get GOP on board with bipartisan legislation after midterms: pic.twitter.com/uomIZwH6sb — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) November 14, 2022

Over the weekend, Democrats captured the Senate and could increase their majority in the chamber by a seat if they win a Dec. 6 runoff race in Georgia.

Control of the House has yet to be decided, but Democrats performed better than expected and the GOP’s potential majority is likely to be a narrow one.

GOP leaders have been pointing fingers for their party’s disappointing results, with a number of officials directly blaming Trump.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday said MAGA Republicans lost because they focused on issues in the past rather than on the future.

Schumer said it was clear that Republicans needed to find a new identity and shift away from the MAGA movement.

“If you’re a good leader of the Republican Party, you say, ‘Continuing to follow them is a path to disaster,'” Schumer said.