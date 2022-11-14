trending:

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/14/22 11:12 PM ET
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., waits by flags before speaking, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at an Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo. Harriet Hageman has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming’s at-large Congressional District, beating Cheney. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race for governor.

In a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.” Cheney had weighed in on the race by urging voters to cast a ballot against her fellow Republican.

“You’re welcome, @KariLake,” Cheney said in her tweet Monday. 

In her letter to Cheney, Lake said donations to her campaign had skyrocketed and her website crashed. Lake also noted Cheney’s loss in her own election.

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Lake said in her letter. “I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office.” 

Cheney, a critic of Trump and one of two Republicans serving on the committee investigating Jan. 6, released an ad last month that targeted Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, who have publicly touted Trump’s continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. 

Cheney’s tweet came just after Arizona counties reported its latest round of ballots and after several networks called the close race for Hobbs.

