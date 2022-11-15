Texas GOP poll shows DeSantis defeating Trump by 11 points in hypothetical primary

A new survey from the Texas Republican Party has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) defeating former President Trump by 11 points in a hypothetical match-up.

Among voters likely to participate in a 2024 presidential primary in Texas, 43 percent said they would support DeSantis and 32 percent said they back Trump, according to the survey results.

DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican Party who has flirted with a 2024 White House bid, continues to gain ground in hypothetical match-ups against the former president.

Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi tweeted his support for DeSantis after the Florida governor cruised to reelection last week.

“Ron DeSantis and his optimistic brand of bold and unapologetic conservatism is a winning brand and the GOP should take note,” Rinaldi said.

Trump has faced criticism from his party for backing flawed candidates in the midterm elections after the GOP lost the Senate to Democrats and many gubernatorial races across the country.

The Texas GOP survey was conducted from Nov. 12-13 among 1,099 respondents. The margin of error is 2.96 points.