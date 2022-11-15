trending:

News

Tulsi Gabbard inks contributor deal with Fox News

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/15/22 10:14 AM ET
Tulsi Gabbard has signed a deal with Fox News to become a contributor on the network.

A spokesperson for Fox confirmed Gabbard’s hiring on Tuesday.

Gabbard, a former Democratic representative from Hawaii, ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, and has emerged as a leading critic of liberals since, campaigning with a number of Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle.

The former congresswoman has made regular appearances on the network over the last several months and on Monday served as a guest host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the channel’s top-rated prime-time program.

In June, she appeared as a panelist on Fox’s afternoon table talk program “The Five” and occupied its seat typically reserved for Democrats and liberals.

