Press, Budowsky win The Hill’s 2022 midterm predictions contest

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 6:00 AM ET
Bill Press and Brent Budowsky are co-winners of The Hill’s 2022 midterm pundit prediction contest.

Both columnists for The Hill predicted Republicans would narrowly win the House and Democrats would retain the Senate. They accurately predicted the Senate races in Nevada and Wisconsin and were the only ones in the contest who said Katie Hobbs (D) would win the governor’s contest in Arizona.

Budowsky, a former Democratic aide on Capitol Hill, last week forecasted, “Many Democrats are coming home.”

Press, host of “The Bill Press Pod,” stated early last week that “most political reporters swallowed Republican propaganda and overplayed stories of a GOP wave election.”

