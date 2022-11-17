trending:

Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/17/22 9:31 AM ET
Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly says she was unimpressed with former President Trump’s speech announcing he’s running for president again in 2024.

“He kind of did disappoint a little last night, not to be too hard on him,” Kelly said Wednesday on her podcast. “I know he was trying to do presidential and he was trying to not screw anything up for Herschel Walker, but he did seem a little low energy. I was slightly bored.”

Kelly took it a step further, saying, “I’m not going to lie, I did fall asleep before the end of the hour.”

“Now, I’m getting old and my kids wake me up early, but I did doze off,” she said. “And that’s just unprecedented for a Trump rally.”

Trump’s announcement came just a week after the midterm elections and has sparked debate within Republican circles regarding the former president and if he is the best choice for the party’s nomination in 2024.

Kelly and Trump have a well-documented rocky history.

In 2015, when she was a leading anchor on the Fox News Channel and Trump was a candidate for the Republican nomination for president that year, Kelly pressed Trump during a primary debate about disparaging comments he had made about women.

Trump dismissed her question that night and seemed to suggest during a subsequent interview Kelly had been overly aggressive with him because of her menstrual cycle.

“She gets out and starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions,” Trump said to CNN’s Don Lemon. “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Since leaving the mainstream media, Kelly has used her podcast to offer thoughts on politics and culture and has hosted a number of conservative thought leaders on her show in recent months.

Her comments on Trump’s speech came as a number of conservative media heavyweights seem to be moving away from the former president and looking to other top Republicans, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as an alternative in 2024.

