Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high

by Alexandra Weaver and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/17/22 9:22 AM ET
GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be up nearly 30 cents from 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever.

Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon, up nearly 30 cents from 2021 and more than 20 cents higher than the previous Thanksgiving Day record high of $3.44 in 2012.

The high price tag doesn’t appear to be deterring too many travelers though, with 20% more Americans planning to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations this year, according to GasBuddy.

The company offered tips for saving money on gas over the holiday weekend, including shopping around for the best prices, slowing down to reduce gasoline consumption and paying attention to state lines.

When it comes to state lines, gas prices can vary quite a bit depending on proximity to oil refineries and state gas taxes. AAA data shows that, generally, if your destination is farther north, you’ll likely be paying more for gas, but if you’re headed south, you’ll likely be paying less at your destination.

Incidentally, there is no gas tax on Native American reservation lands, where state laws generally do not apply.

Another way to save is to take advantage of gas station rewards programs, which can save drivers several cents per gallon.

Gasoline is not the only thing Americans will be paying more for this Thanksgiving. Financial experts at Wells Fargo’s “Food for Thought” released an analysis suggesting that high grocery store prices due to inflation and supply chain issues may mean the traditional Thanksgiving meal may be cheaper at a restaurant than at home this year.

