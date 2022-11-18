Watch live: Biden delivers remarks with business and labor leaders

President Biden will deliver remarks on the economy Friday afternoon and meet with business and labor leaders at the White House.

Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is also slated to attend. The president is expected to discuss the economic agenda of his administration.

Biden’s comments come after his return from an overseas trip that included a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

