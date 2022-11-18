trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks with business and labor leaders

by The Hill staff - 11/18/22 11:30 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 11/18/22 11:30 AM ET

President Biden will deliver remarks on the economy Friday afternoon and meet with business and labor leaders at the White House.

Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is also slated to attend. The president is expected to discuss the economic agenda of his administration.

Biden’s comments come after his return from an overseas trip that included a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden Biden remarks Business economy Janet Yellen Janet Yellen White House Xi Jinping

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  3. Garland to name special counsel in Trump probes
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi steps down after historic 20-year run
  5. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  6. Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked
  7. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  8. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  9. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  10. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  11. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  12. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  13. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  14. Watch live: Garland to announce special counsel in Trump probes
  15. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  16. Buffalo hunkers down as ‘extreme’ snow storm hits
  17. Pompeo tweaks Trump, says GOP ‘tired of losing’
  18. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
Load more

Video

See all Video