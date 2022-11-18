trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 11/18/22 1:45 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 11/18/22 1:45 PM ET

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Friday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Jean-Pierre is expected to field questions about the Russia-Ukraine war, including the deaths of two people this week on a Polish farm near its border with Ukraine who may have died from an errant Ukrainian missile fired in response to Russian missiles.

She is also likely to be asked about the changing political situation in Washington after Republicans were officially projected to have won the House majority.

Watch the video above.

Tags Karine Jean-Pierre

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  3. Garland to name special counsel in Trump probes
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi steps down after historic 20-year run
  5. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  6. Watch live: Garland to announce special counsel in Trump probes
  7. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  8. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  9. Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked
  10. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  11. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  12. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  13. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  14. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  15. Pompeo tweaks Trump, says GOP ‘tired of losing’
  16. Buffalo hunkers down as ‘extreme’ snow storm hits
  17. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  18. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
Load more

Video

See all Video