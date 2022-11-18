trending:

News

Watch live: Garland to announce special counsel in Trump probes

by The Hill staff - 11/18/22 1:56 PM ET
AP-Susan Walsh
Attorney General Merrick Garland listens to a question as he leaves the podium after speaking at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to announce a special counsel to oversee federal investigations into former President Trump.

The news comes just days after the former president announced his intent for a third bid for the White House in 2024.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Tags Donald Trump Merrick Garland

