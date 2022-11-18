Watch live: Garland to announce special counsel in Trump probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to announce a special counsel to oversee federal investigations into former President Trump.
The news comes just days after the former president announced his intent for a third bid for the White House in 2024.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
