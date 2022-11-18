News Photos of the Week: New members of Congress, Pelosi and Christmas tree arrival by The Hill staff - 11/18/22 5:30 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 11/18/22 5:30 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Greg Nash Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) is seen in the Hyatt Regency hotel for the New Member Orientation at the in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13. Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Biden shake hands on Nov. 14 before their meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia. Associated Press/Alex Brandon Rep.-elect Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) greets Rep.-elect Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas) before the first session of the new member orientation in the Capitol Visitors Center auditorium on Nov. 14. Greg Nash People put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of Sunday’s explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, on Nov. 14. Police have arrested a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb, Turkey’s interior minister said Monday, adding that initial findings indicate that Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly attack. Associated Press/Khalil Hamra TCU forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. tries to score over Northwestern State forward Dayne Prim during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 14. Northwestern State won 64-63. Associated Press/LM Otero Newly elected House members for the 118th Congress chastise fellow members arriving late for the class photo outside of the House chamber on Nov. 15. Greg Nash Republican Sens.-elect Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Ted Budd (N.C.), Katie Britt (Ala.), J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Eric Schmitt (Mo.) pose for a photo with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), center left, prior to a meeting on Nov. 15. Greg Nash Sens.-elect John Fetterman (Pa.) and Peter Welch (Vt.) leave the weekly Democratic Senate policy luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Greg Nash Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) addresses reporters following a Senate Republican policy luncheon to discuss leadership elections on Nov. 15. Scott launched an unsuccessful leadership challenge to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Greg Nash House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) arrives to address reporters following the House Republican leadership election for the 118th session of Congress on Nov. 15. Greg Nash NASA’s Artemis 1 lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. The Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft will orbit the moon as a first step for the U.S. to send astronauts back to the lunar surface. Pat Benic/UPI Photo A late fall snowstorm blankets the campus of Andrews University as a student heads to class on Nov. 16, in Berrien Springs, Mich. Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) is seen in the Old Senate Chamber following the Senate Republican leadership elections on Nov. 16. He was elected GOP leader for the 118th session of Congress. Greg Nash Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses members of the House on Nov. 17 to announce that she’s stepping down from leadership for the 118th session of Congress. Greg Nash Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) finishes addressing members of the House on Nov. 17 to announce that she’s stepping down from leadership for the 118th session of Congress. Greg Nash Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) embraces Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) after addressing members of the House on Nov. 17 to announce that she’s stepping down from leadership. Greg Nash People charge their phones, try to connect to the internet and make phone calls on central square in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 17. Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Associated Press/Efrem Lukatsky A squirrel sits on a tree branch on a cold windy day in a park in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 17. Associated Press/Dmitri Lovetsky People watch the arrival of the Capitol Christmas Tree on the West Front Lawn on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The 78-foot red spruce from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina will be decorated with ornaments and lit during a ceremony in early December. Greg Nash Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris 