trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

UN watchdog on shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant: ‘Next time, we may not be so lucky’

by Brad Dress - 11/21/22 8:30 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/21/22 8:30 AM ET
FILE – A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe. (AP Photo, File)

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency said recent shelling reported near the largest nuclear power plant in Europe was a “close call” and the world “may not be so lucky” if Ukraine’s plant suffers another attack.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said shelling at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant damaged buildings, systems and equipment, while explosions were also reported near reactors.

“Once again, we were fortunate that a potentially serious nuclear incident did not happen,” Grossi said in a statement on Sunday. “Next time, we may not be so lucky. We must do everything in our power to make sure there is no next time.”

Explosions shook the Zaporizhzhia plant over the weekend as shelling bombarded the area in southern Ukraine.

The IAEA experts on site reported at least a dozen blasts, but it’s unclear who was behind the strikes.

Both Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for the explosions at the plant, which has been the subject of extreme concern for much of the war.

According to the IAEA, agents did not detect leaked radiation at the site and there were no casualties. But damage was reported at a radioactive waste and storage building, in cooling pond sprinkler systems and an electrical cable at one of the reactors, among other places.

The IAEA sent agents to Zaporizhzhia over the fall after fighting broke out at the plant earlier this year.

Grossi said on Sunday that both Russia and Ukraine must agree to establishing a safe zone around the nuclear power plant.

“Even though there was no direct impact on key nuclear safety and security systems at the plant, the shelling came dangerously close to them,” Grossi said. “We are talking metres, not kilometres. Whoever is shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is taking huge risks and gambling with many people’s lives.”

Tags International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi Rafael Grossi Russia Ukraine UN

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  3. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  4. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  5. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  6. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  7. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  8. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  9. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  10. Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for ...
  11. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  12. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  13. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  14. Lawmakers seek to end slavery for the incarcerated, which is legal in most ...
  15. Colorado Springs nightclub patron grabbed gun from shooter: mayor
  16. Senate panel reviewing alleged 2014 Supreme Court leak of Alito opinion
  17. Arizona's AG wades into post-election tension in Maricopa County
  18. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
Load more

Video

See all Video