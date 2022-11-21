trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

GLAAD CEO on nightclub shooting: ‘We’re under attack and the rhetoric is driving it’

by Brad Dress - 11/21/22 9:03 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/21/22 9:03 AM ET
Tyrice Kelley, center right, a performer at Club Q, is comforted during a service held at All Souls Unitarian Church following an overnight fatal shooting at the gay nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)

Sarah Kate Ellis, the president of the civil rights organization GLAAD, on Monday said the LGBTQ community across the country is “under attack” and the violence is being spearheaded by anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and action.

The LGBTQ community is reeling after a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., over the weekend and killed five people, injuring at least 25 others.

“We have been screaming from the tops of mountains of LGBTQ leadership that an environment like this is being created [to foster] violence against our community,” Ellis said in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Police are still investigating Saturday night’s attack and have yet to identify a motive. The suspect in the shooting, who was subdued by two nightclub patrons, is being treated for his injuries.

The violence came on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, which was honored on Sunday to remember transgender people who have been killed because of transphobia.

The Colorado Springs shooting was also a painful reminder of the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., which left 49 people dead.

Ellis tweeted on Sunday that anti-LGBTQ legislation and hate speech against the community has fueled violence, joining other activists in calling for an end to the rhetoric.

The GLAAD leader told MSNBC that she was “not surprised” by the shooting, calling attention to the roughly 300 anti-LGBTQ bills that were introduced across the country this year.

“We’re living in an environment that’s driven by two things: politicians who are using us to bolster their [platform] by creating division and hate,” Ellis said. “And number two is, social media platforms that are monetizing hate, especially against marginalized communities.”

“We’re under attack, and the rhetoric is driving it,” Ellis added.

Tags Club Q Colorado Colorado Springs GLAAD LGBTQ mass shooting nightclub shooting Sarah Kate Ellis

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  3. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  4. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  5. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  6. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  7. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  8. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  9. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  10. Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for ...
  11. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  12. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  13. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  14. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  15. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
  16. Lawmakers seek to end slavery for the incarcerated, which is legal in most ...
  17. Colorado Springs nightclub patron grabbed gun from shooter: mayor
  18. Senate panel reviewing alleged 2014 Supreme Court leak of Alito opinion
Load more

Video

See all Video