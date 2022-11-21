Elon Musk says he won’t allow Alex Jones on Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk has made waves in recent days by lifting bans on far-right accounts, but said on Sunday he is not interested in letting Alex Jones back on the platform.

Musk mocked a Twitter user who asked if the provocative conspiracy theorist should be allowed on the platform, given the string of controversial figures Twitter’s new owner has allowed back.

“Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven,” Musk wrote in an initial tweet.

When another user pressed Musk, arguing Jones should be let back on the platform, the billionaire shot down the suggestion.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk said. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Among the conspiracies Jones has promoted is the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting, which left 20 children dead, was a so-called false flag event designed to stir up support for gun control.

Earlier this year, Jones was ordered by a judge to pay the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre $4 million for his profiting off falsehoods about them and their children as it related to the mass killing on his online show.