trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Elon Musk says he won’t allow Alex Jones on Twitter

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/21/22 12:12 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/21/22 12:12 PM ET

Twitter owner Elon Musk has made waves in recent days by lifting bans on far-right accounts, but said on Sunday he is not interested in letting Alex Jones back on the platform.

Musk mocked a Twitter user who asked if the provocative conspiracy theorist should be allowed on the platform, given the string of controversial figures Twitter’s new owner has allowed back.

“Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven,” Musk wrote in an initial tweet.

When another user pressed Musk, arguing Jones should be let back on the platform, the billionaire shot down the suggestion.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk said. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Among the conspiracies Jones has promoted is the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting, which left 20 children dead, was a so-called false flag event designed to stir up support for gun control.

Earlier this year, Jones was ordered by a judge to pay the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre $4 million for his profiting off falsehoods about them and their children as it related to the mass killing on his online show.

Tags Alex Jones Alex Jones Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  3. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  4. Inside Kevin McCarthy's math problem to becoming Speaker
  5. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  6. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  7. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  8. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  9. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  10. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  11. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  12. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  13. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  14. Democrats demand details on response to new Supreme Court leak allegations
  15. 28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation
  16. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
  17. Gretchen Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
  18. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
Load more

Video

See all Video