trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Fauci joins White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 11/22/22 9:30 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 11/22/22 9:30 AM ET

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon with COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci.

The White House has been making a strong push for Americans to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of the upcoming holiday season. President Biden used his Thanksgiving turkey pardon speech on Monday to encourage vaccinations as health officials are worried about a COVID-19 surge and flu during the winter. More than 35 million Americans have gotten their updated COVID-19 shot so far.

Fauci and Jha will be joining Jean-Pierre to discuss the White House’s progress on vaccinations and new actions to increase those numbers.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci Ashish Jha Ashish Jha Biden COVID-19 vaccines Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  2. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  3. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  4. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  5. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  6. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  7. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  8. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  9. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  10. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  11. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  12. Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms
  13. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  14. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
  15. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  16. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  17. Reality TV’s Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
  18. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
Load more

Video

See all Video