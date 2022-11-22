Watch live: Fauci joins White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon with COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci.

The White House has been making a strong push for Americans to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of the upcoming holiday season. President Biden used his Thanksgiving turkey pardon speech on Monday to encourage vaccinations as health officials are worried about a COVID-19 surge and flu during the winter. More than 35 million Americans have gotten their updated COVID-19 shot so far.

Fauci and Jha will be joining Jean-Pierre to discuss the White House’s progress on vaccinations and new actions to increase those numbers.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

