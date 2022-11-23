White House releases turkey day ‘talking points’ for family dinner

Ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend, the White House has unveiled a series of Thanksgiving “talking points” touting the Biden administration’s accomplishments.

White House chief of staff Ronald Klain shared an image titled “President Biden’s accomplishments for chatting with your uncle at Thanksgiving” on his Twitter account, a day before the popular holiday.

Among the notable points include praise of the Biden administration for “tackling inflation and lowering costs,” which includes lower gas prices since June, the White House added.

According to tracking by AAA, the national average is currently $3.66 per gallon. Even the cheapest state for gas, Texas, still has an average of $2.99.

The infographic also celebrated recent prescription drug reforms, proclaiming that Biden had finally delivered an elusive win against “Big Pharma.”

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in early August, included provisions allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for the first time in its history and also placed caps on the cost of certain medications, though this too applied largely to seniors on Medicare.

One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when "that Uncle" comes "at you" about @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/P9X0wDRRZK — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 23, 2022

The tweet also took aim at the Republicans in Congress, calling them “extreme” for “proposing a national ban on abortion” and for “planning to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block,” popular programs that face serious funding issues over the next few decades.