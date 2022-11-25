trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ‘lied’ about sexual orientation

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/25/22 11:29 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/25/22 11:29 AM ET

Chasten Buttigieg during a Friday appearance on CNN pushed back on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s remark that Buttigieg’s husband, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, “lied” about his sexual orientation.

Carlson began his talk show on Wednesday by discussing the recent mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., attacking a tweet posted by Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, suggesting the shooting was the latest in a “pattern” of violence against the LGBTQ community.

“Pete Buttigieg wants to talk about identity, he always wants to talk about identity,” Carlson said. “And the funny, ironic thing is on the tell just a few years ago Buttigieg wouldn’t even admit that he was gay. He hid that and then lied about it for reasons he has never been asked to explain. Why not?”

The transportation secretary on multiple previous occasions indicated he had not come out publicly because of his military service during the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy, which banned openly gay members from serving in the military.

“This kind of rhetoric is easy. It’s so easy to attack people and to go on your talk show and fire people up about something that’s not actually happening,” Chasten Buttigieg told anchor Don Lemon on “CNN This Morning.”

“I love my husband,” Buttigieg continued. “I know he’s a committed public servant and he has everyone’s best interests at heart. I just think these people again with these megaphones they have to have a big platform and rather than focusing on real issues, people’s lives, making them better, they’ve decided to focus on hate.”

Authorities say an individual entered Colorado Springs’s Club Q late Saturday night, shooting and killing five people and wounding more than a dozen others before multiple clubgoers confronted the suspect and stopped him.

The suspect, whose attorneys say is nonbinary, was taken into custody on murder and hate crime charges.

Tags Chasten Buttigieg Chasten Buttigieg Colorado Springs shooting LGBTQ community Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg Tucker Carlson

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  2. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  3. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  4. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  5. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  6. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  7. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  8. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  9. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  10. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
  11. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1957 photo showing him outside segregated high ...
  12. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
  13. Thousands stage protests, worker walkouts at Amazon on Black Friday
  14. Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election
  15. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  16. Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
  17. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
  18. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video