trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Man goes overboard from Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

by Nathaniel Rodriguez, Curt Sprang, Kylee Bond and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/25/22 1:35 PM ET
by Nathaniel Rodriguez, Curt Sprang, Kylee Bond and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/25/22 1:35 PM ET
The Carnival Valor, seen here in 2020, returned to its home port in New Orleans following Wednesday’s incident. (David Grunfeld, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

(WFLA/WGNO) — A man was rescued from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday after he went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship.

Carnival officials said the man’s sister said he was previously seen leaving a bar on the Valor at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, but he never came back to his room. The 28-year-old man was reported missing around noon on Thanksgiving.

At around 2:30 p.m., the Coast Guard got the call from the cruise ship and launched a search-and-rescue operation.

According to Carnival, the Valor joined the Coast Guard to retrace its route and search for the man. After hours of searching the ship and nearby waters, the man was located in the ocean by Bulk Carrier CRINIS, about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Coast Guard Watchstanders hoisted the man up into a Jayhawk helicopter and transferred him to the New Orleans Lakefront Airport for emergency medical treatment. Details on the man’s medical status were not released.

According to a passenger who spoke to CNN, the cruise ship put out an alert for a missing passenger but did not make an official announcement explaining what happened at the time. Later on, they were told there was a man overboard, but the ship was released from the search and back on course to Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Lines released a statement thanking the Coast Guard for their help.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of all, most especially the U.S. Coast Guard and the mariner who spotted the guest in the water,” the brief statement said.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  2. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  3. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  4. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  5. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  6. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  7. Man goes overboard from Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
  8. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1957 photo showing him outside segregated high ...
  9. Partisan redistricting gave Republicans control of the House. Will a ...
  10. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  11. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  12. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
  13. Five crucial questions as Russia-Ukraine war enters winter
  14. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  15. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  16. Woman dies of hypothermia while hiking Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
  17. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  18. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
Load more

Video

See all Video