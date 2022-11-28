Watch live: Kirby joins Jean-Pierre for White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will be joined by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday afternoon for a press briefing.

The Biden administration is entering the end-of-year stretch with the goal of passing a national ban on semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15-style rifles used in last week’s Colorado Springs mass killing, as well those in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. An effort to pass an assault weapons ban earlier this year failed to gain enough support in the Senate.

Issues facing the NSC in recent days include Turkey’s campaign against U.S.-allied Kurdish militants in Syria, missile tests conducted by North Korea last week and Iran’s announcement that it was enriching uranium to 60 percent at an underground nuclear facility.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

