CNN announces changes to White House team

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/28/22 10:28 AM ET
White House
Greg Nash
The White House is seen from the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 21, 2022

CNN has laid out new roles for its reporters covering the White House.

Phil Mattingly has been promoted to chief White House correspondent, the network announced on Monday, and reporter MJ Lee has been promoted to senior White House correspondent.

Mattingly began covering the White House for CNN in January 2021, and was a congressional correspondent for the outlet beforehand. Lee joined CNN’s White House team last year as well after a stint in the network’s New York bureau covering the 2020 elections.

Mattingly takes over as CNN’s chief White House reporter for Kaitlan Collins, who was earlier this fall tapped by new network boss Chris Licht to serve as a co-host of the channel’s revamped Morning show “CNN This Morning,” along with longtime prime-time host Don Lemon and daytime anchor Poppy Harlow.

