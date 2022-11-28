Ex-antisemitism envoy: Trump must condemn ‘disgusting and un-American views’

Trump-era antisemitism envoy Elan Carr on Monday decried his former boss’s dinner with the rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“No responsible American, and certainly no former President, should be cavorting with the likes of Nick Fuentes and Kanye West,” Carr tweeted.

Carr, who served as the special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism from 2019 to 2021, went on to demand that the former president condemn “these dangerous men.”

“To placate antisemitism is to promote antisemitism. President Trump must condemn these dangerous men and their disgusting and un-American views,” Carr wrote.

Trump has come under fire for having dinner with Fuentes and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday.

Ye has received criticism for numerous antisemitic comments he made last month, and Fuentes, a staunch Holocaust denier, has been described by the Justice Department as a white supremacist.

Trump blamed a “seriously troubled” Ye for bringing Fuentes to his Florida estate in a message posted to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

The former president claimed he “didn’t know” who Fuentes was.

“I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye, who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else … by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I could give him very much needed ‘advice,’” Trump wrote.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t even know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!” he added.

Ye has had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended over his antisemitic comments and multiple companies have cut ties with the rapper including Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and Foot Locker.