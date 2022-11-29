trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

by TheHill.com - 11/29/22 3:00 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 11/29/22 3:00 PM ET
With the Capitol Dome in the background, the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree is lifted from a flatbed truck as it arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The 58th annual lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree, also known as the People’s Tree, will take place in a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of the Capitol on Tuesday evening.

The 2022 tree, a red spruce named Ruby, stands 78 feet tall and comes from Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. The U.S. Forest Service has provided the conifer at the heart of this spectacle each year since 1970, when the Architect of the Capitol first enlisted the support of the branch of the Department of Agriculture.

There will be a quiet poignancy behind this year’s lighting, following the death of Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) on Monday night. The U.S. Capitol flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff, as have those of the White House.

The lighting ceremony is at 5 p.m. ET.

Watch live video of the event above.

Tags Christmas tree Holiday season holidays Traditions Washington D.C.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  4. McConnell condemns Trump dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
  5. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. Progressives cool on finding an alternative to Biden
  8. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  9. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  10. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  11. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  12. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  13. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  14. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  15. Congress poised to avoid crippling rail strike, enraging workers
  16. Home prices cooling fastest in pandemic boomtowns
  17. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  18. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
Load more

Video

See all Video