trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Judge rules Nunes defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal can proceed

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/29/22 10:13 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/29/22 10:13 AM ET
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill
Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite

A judge in New York has ruled that a defamation case brought against NBCUniversal by former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) can proceed.

In a 22-page decision, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel wrote Nunes’s attorneys had “plausibly allege[d] actual malice” in the case, Reuters reported, noting the justice did not make a determination about the merits of the former congressman’s claim against the media company.

Nunes’s lawsuit stems from March 2021 statements made by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow during her prime-time show where she suggested that the Republican had refused to turn over a package he had received from Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker and suspected Russian agent, to the FBI.

The former lawmaker’s initial complaint alleged Maddow was attacking him because of his “emergence as the most prominent skeptic in Congress of Maddow’s marquee news narrative from 2017 to 2019: that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to hack the 2016 presidential elections.” 

Since leaving Congress, Nunes has since joined Truth Social, former President Trump’s social media platform. He has unsuccessfully sued a number of other media companies for defamation in recent years, including CNN and The Washington Post.

Tags Andriy Derkach Devin Nunes Devin Nunes NBCUniversal rachel maddow Rachel Maddow Trump

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  8. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  9. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  10. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  11. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  12. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  13. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  14. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  15. Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald ...
  16. Life insurers pay record death benefits in 2021
  17. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  18. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
Load more

Video

See all Video