Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy

President Biden is traveling to Bay City, Mich., where he will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, growing the economy and creating well-paying jobs.

The president will visit a new manufacturing facility recently opened by SK Siltron, which last year announced a $300 million expansion of its Michigan operations.

The economy has created more than 700,000 manufacturing jobs. A total of 10 million jobs have been created under the Biden administration so far.

Biden will also discuss Democrats’ success in the midterm elections in the state and reassure voters about the party’s commitment to building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, protecting democracy, and protecting women’s reproductive health care.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.