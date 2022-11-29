trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

RNC launches post-midterm postmortem

by Caroline Vakil - 11/29/22 10:20 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 11/29/22 10:20 AM ET
RNC Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel
Greg Nash
RNC Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel is seen as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks during an Election Night party at The Westin in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is launching a post-midterm postmortem several weeks after the November midterms, which delivered disappointing results for the GOP across the board.

The review also comes as RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel confronts a possible leadership challenge.

The RNC announced on Tuesday the creation of a Republican Party Advisory Council, which is expected to analyze the GOP’s midterm performance and publish a report by the first half of next year, according to Politico, which first reported on the council.

The RNC separately noted in a press release that the council would “also advise on engaging with suburban women, winning the youth vote, holding Big Tech accountable, supporting law enforcement, and delivering for Americans of faith.”

Among those who will sit on the council include Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.), former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) and Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.).

“As we assess the midterms and plan for 2024, we are gathering a diverse range of respected leaders in our movement to join together and help chart a winning course in the years to come. I am thrilled that this talented group of Republicans will be shoulder to shoulder with us as we work to grow our party, hold Democrats accountable, and elect Republicans,” McDaniel said in a statement.

The November midterms ultimately handed the GOP narrow control in the House, but the margin fell far short of expectations set by party leaders.

While there is still one Senate race to be determined — a Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker — Democrats have retained their slim majority in the upper chamber.

McDaniel is fending off a possible leadership challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who lost the New York gubernatorial race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) by a closer-than-expected margin. Zeldin hasn’t formally announced a bid but has said he’s considering one. 

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced Monday he’s running for the RNC chair.

Tags Blake Masters John James Kathy Hochul Kellyanne Conway Lee Zeldin Mike Lindell Raphael Warnock Ronna McDaniel Tony Perkins

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  4. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  5. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  6. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  7. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  8. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  9. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  10. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  11. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  12. Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald ...
  13. Life insurers pay record death benefits in 2021
  14. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  15. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  16. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  17. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  18. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
Load more

Video

See all Video