RNC launches post-midterm postmortem

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is launching a post-midterm postmortem several weeks after the November midterms, which delivered disappointing results for the GOP across the board.

The review also comes as RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel confronts a possible leadership challenge.

The RNC announced on Tuesday the creation of a Republican Party Advisory Council, which is expected to analyze the GOP’s midterm performance and publish a report by the first half of next year, according to Politico, which first reported on the council.

The RNC separately noted in a press release that the council would “also advise on engaging with suburban women, winning the youth vote, holding Big Tech accountable, supporting law enforcement, and delivering for Americans of faith.”

Among those who will sit on the council include Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.), former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) and Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.).

“As we assess the midterms and plan for 2024, we are gathering a diverse range of respected leaders in our movement to join together and help chart a winning course in the years to come. I am thrilled that this talented group of Republicans will be shoulder to shoulder with us as we work to grow our party, hold Democrats accountable, and elect Republicans,” McDaniel said in a statement.

The November midterms ultimately handed the GOP narrow control in the House, but the margin fell far short of expectations set by party leaders.

While there is still one Senate race to be determined — a Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker — Democrats have retained their slim majority in the upper chamber.

McDaniel is fending off a possible leadership challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who lost the New York gubernatorial race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) by a closer-than-expected margin. Zeldin hasn’t formally announced a bid but has said he’s considering one.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced Monday he’s running for the RNC chair.