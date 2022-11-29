trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Missing Texas toddler reunited with family 51 years later

by Markie Martin and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/29/22 1:40 PM ET
by Markie Martin and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/29/22 1:40 PM ET

(NewsNation) — For the first time in more than 50 years, the Highsmiths are together again.

In 1971, at just 22 months old, Melissa Highsmith was abducted from her Fort Worth, Texas, home. She was under the care of a babysitter the family had never met — a woman who had answered an ad in the paper. Melissa’s mother asked her roommate at the time to give Melissa to the babysitter, and the toddler was never seen again.

“I’m very angry about the way she was kidnapped, and the kidnapper taking 51 years of my joy away from me,” Jeffrie Highsmith, Melissa’s father, said.

A five-decades-long search for Melissa began, and her photo was plastered everywhere in an attempt to get the word out.

Melissa’s story resurfaced this fall when an anonymous tipster said a woman she spotted in South Carolina resembled the age-progression photo released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

It wasn’t Melissa, but the tip did encourage her dad to use a DNA kit from the company 23andMe. His DNA came up as a close match with Melissa’s kids.

“And it came back as her children, my grandchildren … and I just started weeping and crying,” Jeffrie said. “My daughters were crying, ‘She’s alive, she’s alive!’”

Jeffrie messaged Melissa on Facebook, telling her he had been looking for her for 51 years. Melissa, who had been renamed Melanie by her abductor, had lived most of her life just 10 minutes down the road from where she’d been taken.

“I could have probably seen my picture at the DPS and I wouldn’t have even taken a second glance, you know?” she said.

The family and law enforcement are now figuring out how to move forward. The alleged abductor has not yet been arrested or charged.

Melissa Highsmith said she “feels like Cinderella” after being reunited with her family, and they plan to spend the rest of their lives getting to know one another. Melissa also said she intends to use “Melissa” as her name, as Melanie no longer feels true to her. She’s planning to remarry in the spring, too, so her dad can walk her down the aisle.

“They never gave up hope,” Melissa said. “You know, I didn’t think anybody was there looking for me, but they never gave up hope.”

“For me it’s a lifelong dream come true,” Jeff Highsmith, Melissa’s brother, said. “If I could ask God for anything else, I wouldn’t need to. He’s already given me everything I ever wanted.”

Tags Missing children Reunited family Texas

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Progressives cool on finding an alternative to Biden
  6. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  7. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  8. McConnell condemns Trump dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
  9. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  10. Press: Guess who’s coming to dinner at Mar-a-Lago
  11. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  12. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  13. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  14. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  15. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  16. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  17. Home prices cooling fastest in pandemic boomtowns
  18. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
Load more

Video

See all Video