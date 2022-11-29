trending:

The Rock rights his wrong at Hawaii 7-Eleven store

by Kaile Hunt and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/29/22 8:54 PM ET
Actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London in 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

HONOLULU (KHON) – The Rock is paying it back in more than one way.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson visited his childhood 7-Eleven store to pay back what he took years ago. 

Johnson posted on his Instagram account saying “We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong.”

He is referring to stealing a king-size Snickers bar from his neighborhood 7-Eleven. He didn’t steal a Snickers bar once – he stole one bar every day for almost an entire year. 

Just like the popular chocolate bar’s slogan, “You’re not you when you’re hungry,” Johnson admits these actions had been eating at his conscience for more than 30 years.

“I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king-sized Snickers every day from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14 years old, on my way to the gym,” Johnson wrote. 

He said after more than three decades, he has exorcised this chocolate demon that has been gnawing at him all this time. 

“I’ve exercised [sic] a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems very silly,” said Johnson. “But every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11 I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.”

That’s exactly what he did, Johnson walked into the 7-Eleven he used to steal from and bought every Snickers bar on the shelf, costing him close to $300.

You can watch Johnson walk into the 7-Eleven store and pay it back on his Instagram page.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while, we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation,” said Johnson. “Maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

