Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at White House Tribal Nations Summit

President Biden will speak at the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday.

The summit of tribal leaders and senior administration officials is being held Wednesday and Thursday at the Department of the Interior.

Biden and Cabinet members are expected to announce several new policies regarding the federal government’s interactions with Native American nations.

The long list includes implementing uniform standards and training for federal agencies that work with the nations, promoting newly available financing opportunities for tribes through agencies including the Small Business Administration and boosting efforts to preserve threatened languages, among other initiatives.

The White House will also provide a progress report on a policy enacted in 2021 to give co-stewardship of federal lands and waters of importance to tribal communities.

The president is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.