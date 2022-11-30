Watch live: First family, second family attend lighting of National Christmas Tree

President Biden and the first and second family will attend the lighting of the National Christmas Tree Wednesday evening.

The Christmas tree outside the White House, also known as the National Tree, is officially getting lit up in the Ellipse in the President’s Park.

The 100th lighting ceremony for the outdoor tree will be hosted by LL Cool J and will feature on-stage performances by Grammy-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose.

Other performers include Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone and Shania Twain.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.

