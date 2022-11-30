Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing comes at a time when the White House is attempting to navigate a number of issues as 2022 comes to a close.

A potential railroad workers’ strike is threatening to cause economic chaos, an omnibus spending package needs to pass in order to avoid a government shutdown and Democrats have a number of agenda items they are try to address during the lame-duck session of Congress.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

