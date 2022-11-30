Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon.
The briefing comes at a time when the White House is attempting to navigate a number of issues as 2022 comes to a close.
A potential railroad workers’ strike is threatening to cause economic chaos, an omnibus spending package needs to pass in order to avoid a government shutdown and Democrats have a number of agenda items they are try to address during the lame-duck session of Congress.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
More News News
In The Know
12:30 Report
News
Medical Advances
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
House
Finance
Administration