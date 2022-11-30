Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five boneheads’

Conservative radio host and media personality Mark Levin is coming out in defense of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he mounts a bid for the Speakership.

“But there’s another reason the House Republicans have yet to vote for their leaders,” Levin said on his show this week. “They’ve yet to do it because of five boneheads in the House of Representatives who are Republicans who have no alternative candidate who can get anything close to a majority, nothing close to majority and are playing right into the hands of [Senate Democratic Leader Charles] Schumer … [Senate Republican Leader Mitch) McConnell, right into the hands of Pelosi and the Democrats.”

Levin lashed out at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) by name, calling Gaetz “useless” and Biggs a “phony conservative.”

“They’re playing right into the hands of the Democrats, right into the hands of the establishment Republicans, right into the hands of the media,” Levin said. “Meanwhile there’s McConnell off on the side working out a deal with Schumer, everybody’s in the dark and the Republicans in the House had no voice.”

The House GOP, which will have a slim majority in the new Congress, has elected leadership and nominated McCarthy Speaker.

A vote for Speaker in the full house will take place Jan. 3.