Cable news sees November election ratings boost

All three of the major cable news companies saw jumps in viewership this month compared to last November, thanks largely to the midterm elections.

Fox News finished the month marking four straight months ahead of MSNBC and CNN combined across total day and primetime, averaging 1.5 million total viewers – up slightly from the previous November, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

MSNBC came in second averaging 752,000 total viewers, up 13 percent from November 2021, while CNN averaged 560,000 total viewers, also up double digits from last November.

Fox averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime during the month, compared to 1.2 million on MSNBC and the 749,000 viewers CNN averaged.

The top five programs across cable news during November all were on Fox, with table talk program “The Five” averaging a whopping 3.7 million viewers and beating out prime time host Tucker Carlson, who drew an average audience of 3.5 million during the month of November.