trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Cable news sees November election ratings boost

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/30/22 4:52 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/30/22 4:52 PM ET
Fox News
Greg Nash
Fox News is played during an Election Night party hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at The Westin in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

All three of the major cable news companies saw jumps in viewership this month compared to last November, thanks largely to the midterm elections.

Fox News finished the month marking four straight months ahead of MSNBC and CNN combined across total day and primetime, averaging 1.5 million total viewers – up slightly from the previous November, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

MSNBC came in second averaging 752,000 total viewers, up 13 percent from November 2021, while CNN averaged 560,000 total viewers, also up double digits from last November.

Fox averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime during the month, compared to 1.2 million on MSNBC and the 749,000 viewers CNN averaged.

The top five programs across cable news during November all were on Fox, with table talk program “The Five” averaging a whopping 3.7 million viewers and beating out prime time host Tucker Carlson, who drew an average audience of 3.5 million during the month of November.

Tags Tucker Carlson

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  4. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  5. These are the House members who broke from their parties on rail strike ...
  6. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  7. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  8. House panel gets Trump tax returns
  9. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  10. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  11. DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism ...
  12. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  13. Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by ...
  14. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  15. Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five ...
  16. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  17. What to watch as Arizona moves to certify 2022 election amid GOP pushback
  18. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video