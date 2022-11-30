trending:

Musk says he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook amid public tensions

by Brad Dress - 11/30/22 7:49 PM ET
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Elon Musk on Wednesday said he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, just two days after he claimed the tech company had threatened to pull Twitter from its app store.

In a late afternoon tweet, Musk thanked Cook for “taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ” in Cupertino, Calif., and said they had a “good conversation.”

“Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store,” Musk wrote. “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Musk said on Monday that Apple had “mostly stopped advertising” on Twitter and asked if the company “hated free speech.”

“What’s going on here @tim_cook?” Musk added in another tweet at the time.

He also claimed that Apple had “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why” and accused the company of holding a monopoly over tech products.

Musk, who recently purchased Twitter for $44 billion, has made some controversial changes at the social media company, including lifting suspensions on banned accounts who violated policies against hate speech, spreading misinformation and harassment.

Musk says he is a defender of free speech and is seeking to make Twitter more open for all.

The changes have led about 50 of Twitter’s 100 largest advertisers to halt advertisements on the website, according to a report from left-leaning watchdog Media Matters for America.

