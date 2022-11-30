trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Sam Bankman-Fried says lawyers telling him to ‘recede into a hole’

by Tobias Burns and Colin Meyn - 11/30/22 8:22 PM ET
by Tobias Burns and Colin Meyn - 11/30/22 8:22 PM ET
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. The New York Times held its first in-person DealBook Summit since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with speakers from the worlds of financial services, technology, consumer goods, private investment, venture capital, banking, media, public relations, policy, government, and academia. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-billionaire whose cryptocurrency platform FTX crashed spectacularly earlier this month, said Wednesday during an hourlong interview that his lawyers are advising him to “recede into a hole.”

Speaking from the Bahamas via video link to the New York Times’ DealBook summit, Bankman-Fried said he was receiving “the classic advisories – don’t say anything, recede into a hole” from his legal counsel as he deals with allegations of fraud following the collapse of his crypto trading platform, formerly valued in the tens of billions of dollars.

“That’s not who I am, and that’s not who I want to be,” Bankman-Fried said. “I have a duty to talk and explain what happened.”

Bankman-Fried has given interviews to a range of publications amid the implosion of his crypto empire this month, including a frank exchange with a Vox reporter via Twitter messages that he said was not meant to be public.

Questions are swirling now over whether the failure of FTX is due to negligence and mismanagement or a fraudulent scheme wherein certain investors had their losses recouped and regular customers lost the value of their holdings.

“I didn’t ever try to commit fraud on anyone,” Bankman-Fried said during Wednesday’s interview.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice are investigating FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried said that his company should have been able to reimburse its customers and cover its liabilities.

“Obviously, that wasn’t the case here, and that’s a massive failure of oversight of risk management,” he said.

The problem, Bankman-Fried said, was that FTX funds had been “co-mingled” with funds from a separate firm also majority-owned by Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research.

“I unknowingly co-mingled funds,” he said. “I was frankly surprised by how big Alameda’s position was, which points to another failure of oversight on my part, and failure to appoint someone to be chiefly in charge of that.”

Bankman-Fried, whose company was operating without a chief financial officer or a specifically designated board of directors, said he missed the extent of the co-mingling because he was paying attention to trading volumes as opposed to overall balances.

Speaking earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen compared FTX to Lehman Brothers, whose bankruptcy filing at the beginning of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis had been the largest in U.S. history.

“It’s a Lehman moment within crypto,” she said. “Crypto is big enough that we’ve had substantial harm with investors and particularly people who aren’t very well informed about the risks that they’re taking, and that’s a very bad thing.”

Bankman-Fried said repeatedly Wednesday that he made “a pretty big mistake,” though he also said he was not involved in many decisions being made at Alameda.

“I was, you know, scared. I was nervous because of the conflict of interest about being too involved,” he said. “But I hadn’t been running Alameda, I hadn’t been thinking about its finances, I hadn’t been making those decisions.”

“I was a large owner of it. That is true. And I had a lot of exposure on that side,” he added.

Tags Janet Yellen

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  4. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  5. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  6. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  7. Senate conservatives press McConnell to punt on omnibus
  8. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  9. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  10. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  11. Netanyahu on Trump dining with Ye, Nick Fuentes: ‘Wrong and misplaced’
  12. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  13. House panel gets access to Trump tax returns
  14. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  15. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  16. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  17. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  18. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video