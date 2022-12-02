trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

DHS warns of heightened threats ahead of holidays

by Stephanie Whiteside and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/02/22 6:26 AM ET
by Stephanie Whiteside and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/02/22 6:26 AM ET

(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security is warning of rising threats in the coming months.

A report from DHS referred to a heightened threat environment, with risks of domestic terror attacks committed by lone-wolf actors or groups motivated by personal grievances and violent ideologies.

The report, which comes ahead of the holiday season, said potential targets include public gatherings, religious institutions, government facilities, schools and the LGBTQ+ community. The agency also warned of possible attacks against the media, critical infrastructure and perceived ideological opponents.

“Perceptions of government overreach continue to drive individuals to attempt to commit violence targeting government officials and law enforcement officers,” the report stated. “Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances based on perceptions that the government is overstepping its constitutional authorities or failing to perform its duties.”

DHS pointed to an uptick in extremist content online as well as recent attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting at a gay nightclub that killed five people and recent threats made against the Jewish community in New York City.

The report also highlighted the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at the couple’s San Francisco home and threatening letters and packages received by lawmakers.

Tags Holiday season Homeland Security Nancy Pelosi threat environment

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  3. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  4. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  5. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  6. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  7. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  8. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  9. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  10. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  11. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
  12. Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock over ESG investment after ...
  13. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
  14. Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
  15. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  16. Warnock holds slim lead over Walker ahead of runoff: CNN poll
  17. Progressives warm to Jeffries as new Democratic leader
  18. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
Load more

Video

See all Video