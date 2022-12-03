trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Home price growth is slowing most in these cities, data shows

by Russell Falcon and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/03/22 12:00 PM ET
by Russell Falcon and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/03/22 12:00 PM ET
Cottage style houses hover in mid air in black background. - stock photo
(Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Several U.S. cities where home prices skyrocketed due to an influx of new residents during the pandemic are now seeing prices drop quickly. Real estate experts at Redfin looked at year-over-year data back in February and then again in October to find where the price per square foot dropped the most during that time period.

These are the U.S. metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:

U.S. metroYoY change in Feb. 22YoY change in Oct. 22Drop in YoY price February-October
Austin, Texas24.2%1.3%-23 ppts
Phoenix, Arizona28.7%6.0%-23 ppts
San Jose, Calif.20.4%-1.6%-22 ppts
Las Vegas, Nevada29.3%8.0%-21 ppts
Boise, Idaho20.1%0.0%-20 ppts
Oakland, Calif.19.3%-0.6%-20 ppts
Sacramento, Calif.20.8%1.2%-20 ppts
Riverside, Calif.25.6%6.8%-19 ppts
Colorado Springs, Colorado22.5%3.8%-19 ppts
Seattle, Washington22.2%3.6%-19 ppts
(Redfin data)

As Redfin explains, these U.S. metros saw huge population growths as remote work became more common as a result of the pandemic. For the first time, perhaps ever, many American workers had the option to work virtually from less expensive cities than where their employers were located.

And although many corporations have begun pulling workers back into the office, Pew Research data from February showed about six in 10 U.S. workers who could work remotely were, at least most of the time.

But housing data indicates that a variety of factors are slowing things down.

“The forces slowing the housing market, such as high mortgage rates, are having an outsized impact on places like Austin and Boise that saw home prices skyrocket over the last few years,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. “Home prices can only rise by double digits for so long before the growth becomes unsustainable. High rates and stumbling tech stocks are making it unsustainable quite quickly, especially in destinations popular with tech workers. Plus, many of the out-of-towners with big budgets who wanted to move into those places already have.”

In Texas’ capitol city, where many major corporations relocated during the pandemic (including Tesla and Oracle), an overabundance of homes is becoming a big part of the problem.

“Inventory was about 1,500 [homes] at the beginning of the year,” Lisa Muñoz, a realtor with The Muñoz Group at Realty Austin told KXAN News. “We have almost 10,000 houses on the market right now, so more inventory means a big softening in prices.”

Muñoz said right now, at least in Austin, higher interest rates and supply of vacant homes makes the local market more suitable for buyers.

“It’s rare to see a multiple offer situation right now,” she said. “In fact, buyers are able to negotiate sometimes on the front end. Sellers are paying some closing costs. They’re buying interest rates down. This is a really great time to get into the real estate market.”

KXAN News’ Will DuPree contributed to this report.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  2. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  3. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
  4. Why are so many people sick right now?
  5. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  6. What happened to the investigation into the Dobbs draft leak?
  7. Georgia shatters single-day early voting record again
  8. Taking on the elite becomes go-to brand for DeSantis
  9. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  10. Trump is still the go-to guy for GOP hate
  11. Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
  12. The most ‘underrated’ Christmas gifts, according to Reddit users
  13. Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia
  14. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  15. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  16. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  17. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  18. Immigration naturalizations in the US highest in a decade
Load more

Video

See all Video