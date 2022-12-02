trending:

News

Target recalling thousands of toys due to choking hazard

by Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/02/22 9:01 AM ET
MINNEAPOLIS (WXIN) — More than 23,000 sets of toy vehicles are being recalled because they can pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets. These toy vehicles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from March 2022 through August 2022.

The recall was initiated because the tires on the toy vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard.

The vehicles are soft and knitted in construction. The sets include a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor and a green truck, each with a rattle inside. The CPSC said the vehicles are about 3 inches tall, 3.5 inches wide, and 6 inches long.  Item number 030-02-1042 is printed on the fabric tag attached to each vehicle’s bottom.

So far, Target has received four reports of tires detaching from toy vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy set should take it away from young children and return it to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to get a prepaid return label to return the toy set by mail.

