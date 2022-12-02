Watch live: Biden delivers remarks and signs bill to avert rail strike

President Biden will deliver remarks Friday morning and sign a resolution to avert a nationwide rail shutdown.

Members in four of the 12 unions involved had rejected the proposed contract, creating the risk of a strike beginning Dec. 9 that the government has likely staved off with the bill signing.

The president has said that a strike would have sunk the U.S. economy, causing roughly 750,000 job losses as the work stoppage ruptured supply chains for basic goods, food and the chemicals needed to ensure clean drinking water.

Opponents of the deal were pressing for the inclusion of sick days, which was left out of the House- and Senate-passed proposals.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.