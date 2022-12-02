Watch live: Biden greets Prince William, Kate in Boston

President Biden will greet the British royals in Massachusetts on Friday afternoon when he travels to Boston to participate in an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers phone bank.

Biden is scheduled to greet Prince William and Kate at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.

The event at the JFK library is one of several that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend during their trip.

Prince William will be accompanied by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, the daughter and only surviving child of John F. Kennedy, during his visit.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:50 p.m. ET.

