trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden greets Prince William, Kate in Boston

by TheHill.com - 12/02/22 12:50 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/02/22 12:50 PM ET

President Biden will greet the British royals in Massachusetts on Friday afternoon when he travels to Boston to participate in an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers phone bank.

Biden is scheduled to greet Prince William and Kate at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.

The event at the JFK library is one of several that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend during their trip.

Prince William will be accompanied by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, the daughter and only surviving child of John F. Kennedy, during his visit.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden Biden Caroline Kennedy Prince Prince William Prince William Princess Kate Royal Family

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Florida lawmakers consider move to reverse stripping Disney of self-governing ...
  2. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  3. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  4. Why are so many people sick right now?
  5. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  6. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  7. ‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 ...
  8. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  9. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  10. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  11. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  12. Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock over ESG investment after ...
  13. Biden fires back at Holocaust denialism
  14. In college admissions, ‘test-optional’ is the new normal
  15. House GOP centrists: ‘Put posturing aside’ and back McCarthy Speakership
  16. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  17. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  18. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
Load more

Video

See all Video