Watch live: Democrats debate 2024 primary schedule in DNC Rules Committee

The Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) Rules Committee on Friday morning is discussing potential changes to the party’s schedule of primaries in 2024.

President Biden reportedly recommended a new schedule in a written statement delivered Thursday.

If the order is adopted, South Carolina will replace Iowa as the first state to select the party’s nominating delegates. Further, Biden suggests eliminating caucuses altogether. Iowa’s caucuses in 2020 were considered poorly administrated.

Biden was explicit in his motivation to increase the representation of people of color in the influential early votes. The move disturbed Democrats both in Iowa and New Hampshire, which has traditionally held the first primary, after Iowa’s caucuses.

