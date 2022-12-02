trending:

News

‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash

by Sage Sowels and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/02/22 12:23 PM ET
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Police in Texas said they apprehended a “reckless driver” that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.

The owner of one of the vehicles said he saw “the suspect barreling down on him,” but he was unable to avoid the crash. He was “shocked” to see a dog in the driver’s seat.

The Kilgore Police Department confirmed the dog was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Police found that the dog was sitting in the unoccupied truck waiting for its owners, who were inside the store. Police said the dog set the truck in motion after it “apparently got a little antsy and bounced around” inside the cab.

According to police, the steering column had prior damage that apparently allowed the pooch to accidentally place the truck in drive. The leash the dog was wearing is also believed to have gotten caught on the emergency brake, releasing it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” said the Kilgore Police Department. “He certainly has a guilty look on his face.”

Police said no one was hurt in the crash.

Several social media users commented on Facebook, including Kilgore Animal Control, which said in a post, “I did NOT issue this pups license, before anyone asks…”

