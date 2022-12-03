trending:

News

Noodle the Pug, known for his ‘bones, no bones’ days, has died

by Nathaniel Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/03/22 4:05 PM ET
Noodle the Pug is seen on the set of the “Today” show in June 2022. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(WFLA) — Noodle the Pug, the dog who became famous on TikTok for his “bones” or “no bones” days, has died at the age of 14.

Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s owner, announced the pug’s death Saturday morning in a message on TikTok.

“Noodle passed yesterday,” he said. “He was at home, he was in my arms, and this is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult. It’s a day I always knew was coming, but I never thought would arrive.”

Noodle has been delighting Graziano’s TikTok followers since 2021, after Graziano first began posting videos of his pug waking up in the morning. If Noodle could be bothered to stand up right away, Graziano considered it a “bones” day. But if he flopped back into his pillow despite Graziano’s efforts to stand him up (as if he had “no bones” in his body), Graziano would declare a “no bones” day.

The popular pug even inspired a children’s book written by Graziano himself, titled “Noodle and the No Bones Day,” which became a New York Times bestseller.

“He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy,” Graziano said on Saturday. “What a run.”

Graziano wished his followers to celebrate the late pug and to give their own dogs a cheese ball in his honor.

