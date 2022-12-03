Sunday shows preview: Incoming House Democratic leadership makes history; lawmakers call for additional testimony from FTX CEO

Sunday’s political shows will likely center around fights over party leadership in the House as well as fallout from the demise of cryptocurrency company FTX.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is set to make history in January as the first Black party leader in either chamber, will appear on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss his recent election as House minority leader.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) will also make her mark on history as the second woman to become Democratic Whip after outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). She will be on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss her recent election to the second-highest Democratic House position.

Potential new Democratic caucus Chairman Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) will talk about the party elections on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

This week Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) decided to vacate the seat to run for chair of the House Democrats’ messaging arm, clearing the path for Aguilar.

Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will share his own thoughts over Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures on the House speaker bid he is making, as a slim 20 percent of Republican members withhold their support from the long-time party leader.

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) will join McCarthy on the show to share final thoughts before the state runoff election takes place on Tuesday.

Walker falls just behind incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in most polling for the race, which was moved to a runoff after neither candidate won over 50 percent of the vote last month.

Meanwhile, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will join “This Week” to elaborate on the downfall of his crypto organization as the Senate Agriculture Committee prepares to probe into its collapse.

Chair of the Senate Banking Committee Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union” to discuss the fallout from FTX’s collapse. He recently called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to assist lawmakers in crafting legislation to regulate cryptocurrency. Brown has also said he wants to hold his own hearing on FTX’s downfall this month.

The 2024 presidential election may also be discussed as rumored Trump challengers former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence appear on Fox News shows.

Former President Trump’s controversial relationships with openly racist and antisemitic figures, including white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, could be touched upon as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The right-wing figure spoke out against Trump’s recent dinner with Fuentes in an interview with Common Sense Substack newsletter, calling the choice to meet with the Holocaust denier “wrong and misplaced.”

ABC’s “This Week” — Jeffries and Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio); Bankman-Fried

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Netanyahu; Clark

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Aguilar and Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); former Attorney General Eric Holder; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Brown; Rep.-elect Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.); Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Angus King (I-Maine); Pence.

Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures — McCarthy; Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.); Walker; Pompeo